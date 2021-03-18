Advocacy group petitions Parliament over Neno Road

A group of people from Neno has delivered a petition to Parliament as the group continues to push for the completion of Mwanza-Neno-Tsangano road.

The people under Mwanza Neno Tsangano Road Advocacy presented the petition today.

Speaking with reporters, Chairperson of the grouping, Robert Ngaiyaye said that Neno has had no tarmark road for 56 years now as such they decided to present the petition to the National Assembly for a quicker response.

Ngaiyaye added that they want speedy completion of the road considering that it is busy and very important and that it will contribute to other developments.

“We presented this petition to the National Assembly so that they can understand our problem and set aside funds that can construct the 136 kilometer long road from Mwanza-Neno turn-off to Tsangano,” he said.

In his response, Member of Parliament for the Constituency Thoko Tembo told the grouping that they have sent their grievances to the right place.

Tembo noted that the road has taken a long time to be completed and assured the people that the project will be completed this time round.

He went on to say that he is expecting to present the petition in Parliament next week which will be the last week of the National Assembly sitting.