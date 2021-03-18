Man jailed 3 years over Chamba in Dowa

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of four bags of Chamba weighing 80 kilograms.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda heard that the convict Mike Ruben committed the offence on March 8, 2021 at Nalunga Trading Centre where he was found with the Indian Hemp.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded guilty to a charge of found in possession of Indian Hemp without a licence.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda asked the court for a stiff punishment to send as a warning to other would-be offenders, though the convict is a first offender.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the offender to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour as a warning to would-be offenders.

Mike Ruben comes from Mphate Village in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu District.