Superstitious? Chakwera brings “chair” along

President Lazarus Chakwera has been described as superstitious after he reportedly brought his own “chair” to a meeting with ex-Malawi leader Bakili Muluzi.

The Muluzi reportedly moved one of their Victorian couches to a corner to accommodate Chakwera’s own chair.

Chakwera also used the same chair when he was getting vaccinated at Zomba Field Hospital on Thursday, which was originally Zomba State House but has been turned into a Covid-19 hospital.

Malawi is widespread of superstition. It is believed that during his term of office, Bingu wa Mutharika was chased by ghosts at both Sanjika Palace and Zomba State House. Reports of “senior” civil servants have also been known to leave with a “special chair” when transferred from one duty station to another.

State House is yet to comment on the Chakwera chair saga.

The president met Muluzi, commonly known as Chair, on March 12 at the ex-President’s BCA mansion in Blantyre.

Muluzi’s son, Atupele, fought and lost to the incumbent during the previous Presidential elections.

Some reports say Chakwera, who is presiding over an ailing economy, met Chair to seek direction.

The meeting took nearly two hours.