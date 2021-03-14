Devotion: Overlook an insult

Proverbs 12:16 “The anger of a fool becomes readily apparent, but the prudent person overlooks an insult.” We are not fools and therefore we cannot be angry anyhow when insulted.

We cannot control the opinions of people about us but we can control ourselves from being affected by those opinions. That is why when they insult you, they are simply expressing their opinion but that doesn’t mean their opinion is true nor does it mean we will be affected by such opinion. We therefore overlook it because we are not what they think or say about us.

In 2 Samuel 16 there is someone called Shimei who was speaking insults to the King David. The men of David wanted to kill Shimei immediately for insulting the king, but the King responded on 2 Samuel 16:11…”Leave him alone and let him curse.” Those who insult the righteous for no reason dig their own graves. Therefore, ignore them. Once you have ignored the insult, clothe yourself with the strength through the Word of God. Speak something good to yourself and prophesy to encourage yourself (1 Cor 14:3). They insulters are already losers and hence you should not try to defeat them through any physical wars.

Isaiah 51:7-9 “Don’t fear the insults of mortals, and don’t be dismayed at their hateful words. For moths will eat them up just like a garment, and worms will devour them like wool; ……Awake! Awake! Clothe yourself with strength, your arm of the LORD!” When they insult you, it’s time to rejoice?

Don’t mind them Matthew 5:11-12 “How blessed are you whenever people insult you, persecute you, and say all sorts of evil things against you falsely because of me! Rejoice and be extremely glad, because your reward in heaven is great! That’s how they persecuted the prophets who came before you.” Find a good time to pray for them and never curse them. Luke 6:28 “Bless those who curse you and pray for those who insult you.” 1Peter 3:9 “Do not pay others back evil for evil or insult for insult. Instead, keep blessing them, because you were called to inherit a blessing.”

Confession I am the righteous of the Lord. I will ignore insults because I am higher than them. Instead I will pray and bless those who insult me. I am above reproach and insult. In Jesus Name. Amen Be born again.

