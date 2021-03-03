Rapist slapped with 11-year sentence in Balaka

By Michael Chiotcha

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years in jail for a raping a girl aged 16.

The convict has been identified as Patrick Masinde.

The Balaka Magistrate’s Court learned through Sub inspector Gertrude Kafumbula, a state prosecutor based at Balaka police station that the 16-year-old victim was raped on 25 December last year.

On the day, the child was on her way back home from Christmas celebrations together with her friend.

“Upon reaching the said Village, Masinde jumped into the road from the bush and whipped the victim’s friend with a stick on the upper part of the left eye and she fainted on the spot,” said Kafumbula.

She added that Masinde then grabbed the victim to the ground and raped her.

Kafumbula further said that the victim reported the matter to Balaka police Station where she was issued with the medical report for examination at Balaka Diistrict Hospital where it was confirmed that she was raped.

During court proceedings, Masinde pleaded not guilty, prompting the state to parade witnesses and Masinde was found guilty.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Philip Chibwana sentenced Masinde to 11 years with hard labour.

Masinde comes from Ngwila village, Traditional Authority Sawali in Balaka district.