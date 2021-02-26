MEC asks political parties to mobilise voters

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appealed to political parties to mobilise people to register in the ongoing voter registration in readiness for the March 30 by-elections.

MEC is expected to conduct by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards following the death of office bearers and court orders.

Speaking on Thursday after touring some registration centers in Balaka Riviridzi Ward, MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale expressed concern over the low turnout of people visiting the centres ahead of the polls.

“Overall we are happy with all arrangements regarding voter registration and verification. With an intensive Voter Civic education and mobilisation drive surely we are going to have a successful exercise,” said Kachale.

He added: “Our call to all the electoral stakeholders including political parties is to help the commission in mobilising people to register en masse in readiness for the by-elections.”

The MEC chairperson also called upon the parties to encourage their representatives to patronise the registration centers to witness the exercise which is expected to end on March 7,2021.

In an interview, United Democratic Front- UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo said the party has now hit the ground running by organising meetings aimed at mobilising its supporters to go and register so that they can vote for its candidates.

Padambo also revealed that the party is contemplating on fielding candidates in all the contested vacant seats.

Riviridzi Ward fell vacant after the demise of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for the area Nelson Chimera.