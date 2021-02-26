Chakwera says Tonse will construct new Mzuni campus

President Lazarus Chakwera says the Tonse Alliance administration is committed to pursue construction of a new campus for Mzuzu University (Mzuni).

He made the remarks today in Mzuzu during the virtual graduation ceremony for 1,186 graduands.

Chakwera said the designs for the Chome campus of the university have already been done.

The Malawi leader then urged the graduands to use their education to support the construction of the campus even though they may not study at the new campus.

“You have not been educated to go into the world to beg for opportunities and solutions but to go into the world to give opportunities and solutions. That is what it means to be an agent of progressive change,” said Chakwera.

He added that his administration will continue to support the university through provision of funding. In his speech, Chakwera sad his administration has already provided K1.3 billion out of K7.6 billion for construction of library and auditorium, K200 million for furniture for Faculty of Tourism and K200 million for procurement of scientific equipment.

He, however, warned the university against regarding government as the university’s main source of funding saying it is unsustainable but also counter to values of self-reliance.

“For that reason, I fully expect that you will regard public funding as a contingency and to pursue other means of resource mobilisation as a matter of priority,” said Chakwera.

He said the university could engage the Public-Private Partnership on a framework for constructing hostels for students or working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide opportunity for people in diaspora to assist in financing and expanding the institution.

The Malawi leader then noted that Mzuzu, where Mzuni is located, has already taken initiative in widening its sources of funding. He mentioned the US$3.1 million open e-learning centre funded by the African Development Bank and the Skills for a Vibrant Economy project funded by World Bank which will promote access to higher education for vulnerable communities.