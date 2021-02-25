Malawi Speaker tests positive for Coronavirus

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, says Hara is currently not showing any symptoms of the disease.

Parliament is currently holding the Mid-Term Budget Review Meeting of Parliament which started Monday.

As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, a maximum of 70 Members of Parliament are allowed in the chamber at a time while the rest follow proceedings virtually.

Chimwendo Banda has since expressed confident that the Speaker’s positive test will not affect proceedings, saying preventive measures are being followed

Since the start of the year, Parliament has lost four legislators due to Covid-19.

Malawi has recorded a total of 31,295 cases including 1,029 deaths. Of these cases, 2,040 are imported infections and 29,255 are locally transmitted. Currently, there are 12,562 active cases.