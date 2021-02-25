Deputy Minister Abida Mia secures K68m grant for clinic construction

Deputy Minister of Lands Honourable Abida Sidik Mia who is also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency has received $90,000 (about K68 million) from the Japanese Embassy to construct a clinic in her constituency.

Writing on her official Facebook page, the Deputy Minister said she is pleased that she has managed to secure US$90,000 grant from Japanese Embassy to construct a modern health clinic in Therere catchment area in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency.

The grant signing ceremony took place at the Japanese Embassy this week.

Mia who was elected as legislator in 2019 noted that the project will see her fulfilling her promise to the people.

“The clinic, once completed, will cater for a population of 12,000 people. The people in this community currently people walk a very long distance to seek medical services to a nearest health facility and this project formed part of the social contract from myself as their leader and them as my constituents,” said Mia.

“This project will not only reduce the high mortality rate in the area but will also go a long way in improving safe motherhood in my constituency,” said Mia.

She added that she will build two staff houses for the clinic using the constituency development fund.