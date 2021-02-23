Zomba Malosa MP awards 54 students

By Synd Kalimbuka

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa constituency Grace Kwelepeta has awarded 54 students who were selected to various national and district boarding secondary schools.

The event was graced by Education Division Manager for South East Education Division (SEED) MacAulden Msakatiza.

In his speech, Msakatiza commended Kwelepeta for the initiative saying motivating learners in this way will indeed prove education standards in the country.

He said the event is very significant as it supports learners both joining secondary level and those at primary school.

“This is the way of improving education standards because when learners are motivated, every stakeholder is also motivated hence Kwelepeta has motivated all of us to work hard,” said Msakatiza.

He mentioned early marriages and poverty as some of the challenges affecting education sector in the division as many learners especially girls drop out of schools. He, however, said the ministry is working tirelessly to address the challenges.

MP for the area Grace Kwelepeta who awarded selected students to boarding schools with suitcases, face masks, exercise books, pens, soap and buckets said she was very impressed with selection list where 54 students were selected to various secondary schools from her constituency.

“I am very humbled to present these gifts to the outstanding learners selected to boarding schools. The constituency has never experienced this before hence my support,” she said.

She said the main objective of the support is to encourage them and to fulfill her promises she made when they were in Standard 8 that she will support with these items when they are selected to boarding schools.

The lawmaker further encouraged the students to work hard at school to become MPs in future and fulfil succession plan of the leadership in the constituency.

On increased cases of early marriages in the area, Kwelepeta pleaded with parents and guardians to take part in fighting against early marriages.

Appreciating initiative by Kwelepeta, one of the students Mary Muyala who has been selected to start form one at Providence Girls Secondary school was happy to be selected to this national secondary school saying her hard work and parental support has turned the dream to reality.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic break before sitting for Primary school leaving certificate examination, our friends dropped out due to early pregnancies and marriages,” she said.

Muyala called on well-wishers to emulate good example by Kwelepeta to reach out to other needy students who are struggling to get school fees and similar support.

Senior chief Malemia concurred with Muyala saying the country needs dedicated leaders like Kwelepeta.

“This leadership is what we have been looking for in production of productive citizens from my area,” said chief Malemia.

To motivate teachers and head teachers in the Constituency, Kwelepeta will this term take them to the lake where they will be encouraged and appreciated in a special way.

Meanwhile, Zomba District Education office (Rural) is also expected to present gifts to such students as well soon.

Zomba rural has produced highest number of Form 1 students to secondary schools in SEED.