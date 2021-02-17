Eight fined K252,000 for defying Covid-19 rules in Nkhata Bay

Nkhata Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Court has ordered eight people to pay fines amounting to K252,000 for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

Four of the convicted people are bar owners who were operating their bars outside permitted hours.

According to Sergeant Kondwani James who is Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, the fines range from K8,000 to K70,000.

One of these bar owners Axon Mwase, 32 of Mtilirwa Village Traditional Authority Mkumbira was ordered to pay K70,000 fine while his three colleagues paid K50,000 each.

The rest were ordered to pay K8,000 each for being found drinking within prohibited hours, defying section 20(2)(a) of Public Health Act.

During the trial, they all pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them. Following submission by the state prosecutor Inspector Oscar Mulungu, Senior Resident Magistrate Issa Maulidi passed the sentences saying they would deter the would be offenders.

Under Coronavirus prevention rules, leisure places and bars are allowed to open from 2pm to 8 pm.