Kabambe urges DPP members to rally behind him

Former Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Dalitso Kabambe who is vying for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency met the party’s District Committee members in the border districts of Mwanza and Neno on Tuesday where he urged them to rally behind him.

The move is in a bid to garner more grassroot support ahead of the party’s elective convention.

Accompanied by the party’s Region Executive Members for the South, among them the Regional Director of women Mary Nachuma, Kabambe assured DPP followers that the party is going to bounce back into power.

Addressing the DPP followers Kabambe, said he has got the capacity to develop the country owing to his vast experience in civil service and also his knowledge on issues of finance and economy having worked both as the budget director and the Reserve Bank Governor.

He said DPP is the only party that has shown to have the welfare of people at heart having achieved both on governance and economical front during its tenure.

He thus vowed to continue with such policies should he succeed former President Peter Mutharika and eventually become the country’s president.

“We have a chance to get back to power as a party. What is needed is for us to work together to strengthen our party.

It is obvious that what Malawians were promised by the current regime is not what is on the ground and every well-meaning Malawian should have realised by now that they have been cheated by this regime.

“I therefore call upon all DPP followers across the country to rally behind me during our elective convention. Let’s join forces to take back power for the good of our country,” said Kabambe.

The former Reserve Bank Governor was introduced on political podium December last year when he was welcomed into the party at its Southern Region Headquarters, a move others said was former president Peter Mutharika’s tactic to bring in his successor.

Kabambe is expected to battle it out with the party’s vice president for the south and current Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and also Former Minister of Finance in the same DPP regime Joseph Mwanamvekha at the party’s convention.

DPP is facing inner pressure to call for an early convention to find replacement to Mutharika following his loss President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in the June 23 elections.