Man aged 40 rapes biological child

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for raping his 14-year-old biological daughter.

Dowa Police publicist Gladson M’bumpha said the suspect Likisoni Chadza is believed to have raped the girl on the night of February 14 in the district.

It is alleged that, on the morning of February 14, 2021, the suspect went to drink beer and returned home at around 8PM.

Upon his arrival, he told his wife that he wanted to take his children to his original home in Dowa.

The suspect then forcibly took his two children, the victim and his brother, and pretended that he was taking the children to Dowa. But whilst on the way, the victim’s brother escaped back home.

The victim’s mother and brother to the victim rushed to the scene where the victim was found crying. After a brief interrogation, the victim revealed that she had been raped by her own biological father, who happens to be the suspect.

Medical examination report indicates that the child was indeed raped. This led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, Likisoni Chadza, who comes from Siliya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of incest.