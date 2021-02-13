UK philanthropist feeds 100 Malawian families

UK-based philanthropist, entrepreneur, fashion designer and media mogul Dr Pauline Long has donated 100 bags maize weighing 50kgs each to 100 families in group village headman Chimkwezule, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga District in Eastern region.

Dr Long made the donation through her foundation, Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation (PLEF).

Speaking during the function, the foundation’s country representative Maccollins Mathias Chisale said Dr Pauline Long has a great passion in uplifting the lives of vulnerable groups throughout the world, and as a measure to help vulnerable groups to cushion them from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Pauline thought it wise to help these people.

“Dr Pauline knows very well how hard the life has become during this period of Covid-19 pandemic, life is even harder for these rural communities, Dr Long is making another donation of 100 bags in the southern region in coming weeks,” Chisale said.

Village head Chimkwezule commended Dr Pauline for the timely intervention saying his area has been heavily hit by hunger and the donation will really help these families.

“We call upon Dr Long and many other well-wishers to help us, we are really starving, we urge Dr Pauline to continue helping not only us but as many people as she can. We will continue praying for her good health and long life,” he said.

Dr Pauline Long through her foundation, is also helping vulnerable school going children in all regions in Malawi, giving out small soft loans to women as well as distributing sanitary pads, supporting sports and many other charitable activities.