MP Chilenga, constituents clash over maternity wing

Chitipa South Member of Parliament Welani Chilenga and people in his constituency have clashed after the legislators blocked the constituents from accessing funds from Chitipa District Council for construction of a maternity wing in the area.

According Mahowe Area Development Committee (ADC) Chairperson Aaron Kaira, community members in Mahowe want a maternity wing to be constructed.

The community members mobilized resources and then went to Chitipa District Council for additional assistance but their legislator Chilenga instructed the District Commissioner not to assist them.

“The community agreed and chose to have the maternity wing constructed and this is their priority number one out of all projects in the ward. Why should the whole honourable Member of Parliament stop the DC from authorizing the funds for purchasing materials meant for construction of maternity wing.

“This is very disappointing to the constituency as people chose him not to be a stumbling block for development.

“There are several factors that contribute to maternal deaths in Malawi, and we elect leaders to be catalysts for development not as barriers for development,” said Kaira.

On his part, Chilenga confirmed that there are misunderstandings saying the committee did not consult him about the project.

“How can I do anything to help them if we are not in good terms, let them build the so called the maternity wing and I promise to build mine from the foundation to the top. I am their representative at the Parliament and I can’t run away from them because it’s my responsibility and I am ready to start the wing with CDF (Constituency Development Funds) and finish it with the same fund not contribution from community no way, we will build a good one,” said Chilenga.

Mahowe is located south of Nthalire in Chitipa South constituency.