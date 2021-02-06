Devotion: Watch and be prayerful

Luke 21:34-36 “So be careful, or your hearts will be loaded down with carousing, drunkenness, and cares of this life, and that day will come on you suddenly. For it will come like a snare on all those who dwell on the surface of all the earth. Therefore, be watchful all the time, praying that you may be able to escape all these things that will happen, and to stand before the Son of Man.”

The opening scripture admonishes us to be watchful and prayerful at all times so that we should be counted worthy to ESCAPE the evils that will before this world soon. That shows us that those who are in Christ and live proper life will ESCAPE.

This should be a great news to all of us who are in Christ. This should be the news we can also share to others to come to Christ in order to ESCAPE. There is no escape of the future World troubles without Christ. He will take us out of this world so that we should suffer tribulations with sinners.

Luke 17:26-30 “As it happened in the days of Noah, even so will it be also in the days of the Son of Man. They ate, they drank, they married, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the box-shaped vessel, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise, even as it happened in the days of Lot: they ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but in the day that Lot went out from Sodom, it rained fire and sulfur from the sky, and destroyed them all. It will be the same way in the day that the Son of Man is revealed.”

Both Noah and Lot were righteous people amongst wicked people and God gave them an ESCAPE route when others were perishing. So, maintain your Christian values and win others to Christ. That will be the sure ESCAPE route as the world passes through tribulation.

During the rapture of the church, some will remain. Be among those that will go.

Luke 17:34-35 “I tell you, in that night there will be two people in one bed. The one will be taken, and the other will be left. There will be two grinding grain together. One will be taken, and the other will be left.”

