Police urged to arrest people spreading fake news about Coronavirus

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has asked the Malawi Police to arrest people threatening health workers and spreading lies about Coronavirus.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka made the call in a statement on Saturday.

According to Phuka, the taskforce has noted fake and misinformation that are being circulated by some misguided individuals on COVID-19 and some people are targeting health workers and frontline staff who are fighting the pandemic.

“Let me point it out here that this is unfortunate events that are coming that we are having an increase in new confirmed cases, admissions and deaths and our health workers and frontline staff are working tirelessly to save lives.

“What everyone has to know and accept is that we have COVID-19 pandemic in our country; that in the second wave we are experiencing massive community transmission and that our response pillars are working hard to stop the spread,” said Phuka.

He added that there is need for people to accept the results of the COVID-19 testing and adhere to the advice from the health workers in order to defeat the virus.

“The denial that is currently being portrayed by some sections of the society will only make the situation worse. We may lose a lot of people who can be saved if we work in unity.,” he added.

He then urged enforcement agencies to follow up on these threats and bring to book all the people that are spreading these threats and misinformation

Malawi has recorded 23,497 Coronavirus cases including 687 deaths and 8,318 recoveries.