Malawian boxer Denis Mwale loses on points in Tanzania

South Africa based Malawian boxer Denis ‘the Menace’ Mwale on Friday lost on points in a 12-round Intercontinental Lightweight Championship bout in Tanzania.

Mwale faced the current Super Lightweight World Champion Tanzania’s Ibrahim Class in as the competed for the World Boxing Federation (WBFed) Intercontinental Lightweight Championship.

Boxing follower Spiwe Zulu said on Facebook that Mwale put up a world class fight.

“Malawi should be proud of #TheMenace Such a legendary fight! Denis has great future in World Boxing. Although Denis lost, he can come back and win a World Championship title very soon. Well done!!!,” said Zulu in a post.

The fight between Mwale and Class headlined the “Rumble-In-Dar“event organized by Botswana’s Global Boxing Stars and Tanzania.

Before Friday’s event, Mwale was undefeated in all eight of his profession fights.

Born in Malawi, Mwale moved to South Africa in 2016 where he started working as a gardener.

According to his website, Mwale worked for Frikkie van Biljon who encouraged him to follow his passion by giving boxing a try. After a short amateur career, Mwale had his first professional fight on July 1, 2017