Wambali Mkandawire no more

Veteran Jazz artist Wambali Mkandawire has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe this morning.

Reports indicate that the legendary singer has died of Covid-19. His death has shocked Malawians.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for the fallen hero. People have described his departure as a loss to the nation.

Wambali embarked on his music journey in the early 70s. He produced four albums; Zani Muone, Moto, Liberty and Calabrash breath.

In 2003 he was recognised in the WIPO awards for creativity. A year later, he was awarded as the best African artist in the SAMA awards. In 2015, Mkandawire was honoured as the best African legend in the BEFFTA awards.

Some of his popular songs are, Nkhujipereka, Moto, Leza, and Mwikhe Themba. May he rest in power.