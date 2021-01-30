130 teachers removed from government payroll

By Synd Kalimbuka

At least 130 teachers from Machinga district have not received their January salaries as their names are missing on the government payroll.

Authorities from Machinga District Council have admitted that 130 teachers have been removed from the system.

The victims have since described the removal of their names on the payroll as a big blow because their families and relatives are currently suffering.

According to the affected teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity, authorities from Machinga district council education sector openly told them that their names have been removed on the payroll.

They also said that officials from human resource office added that some of these names have been dropped by the system.

“Human resource management from the district have told us that some of our names have been removed on the payroll while others have been dropped by the system,” said one of the affected teachers.

The teachers have since been advised to write claim letters on the matter which they say could take years for them to be assisted.

Meanwhile, families of affected teachers are currently struggling to get their basic needs including food and groceries because the teachers only depend on monthly salary they get from the job.

Some of the teachers are surprised over the issue as their names have been on the payroll as well as in the system for over 12 years.

Spokesperson for the council Patrick Ndawala confirmed to Malawi24 on the matter saying the issue will be sorted out on Monday.

“It is true that there are some 130 teachers who need to be verified and the issue will be sorted out on Monday,” Ndawala said.

However, the teachers said they have noted a tendency by authorities to remove teachers’ names and at the end the victims don’t receive arrears.

“This issue has been taking place every year especially the months of December and January but those affected don’t receive their salary arrears,” said one of the teachers.

Meanwhile, teachers in the district have threatened to take action if the issue is not resolved by Tuesday as assured by the council.