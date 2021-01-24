Faith leaders urged to observe Covid-19 preventive measures

By MICHAEL CHIOTCHA

Balaka police station has urged faith leaders in the district to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures, including the limit on gatherings.

The remarks were made on Thursday during a meeting with Balaka faith leaders.

In his remarks, Officer In-Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police John Nkhoma asked the leaders to advise their congregants to comply with covid-19 measures that have been put in place, for prevention.

“We want to protect lives of people here and make sure that other more lives are not lost through the pandemic,” said Nkhoma.

He advised the men of God to observe the preventive measures during all church activities.

Nkhoma asked the leaders to was hands, mask-up and observe physical distance.

He lamented that a church gathering like any other public gathering must not exceed fifty people.

“As leaders, you have the responsibility of controlling your congregants because they understand issues quickly, and a number of people can be reached through men of God so easily”, said Nkhoma.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Balaka Pastors Fraternal, Apostle Andrew Mankhanamba, assured the police that church members will comply to laid down Covid-19 preventive measures and they will continue praying against the pandemic