Travellers from Malawi banned from entering UK

The United Kingdom has banned travellers from Malawi from entering the European country.

A statement posted by Heathrow Airport says the UK Government has halted travel from Malawi and all southern African countries to England starting today.

“Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last ten days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius,” reads the statement.

British & Irish nationals and permanent residents coming from the African countries are exempt from the ban.

However, passengers arriving in England from Israel (and Jerusalem) starting from 9 January 2020 will be allowed to enter UK but they will be required to self-isolate for 10 days – though will be eligible for Test to Release.

The ban is part of measures to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa. UK already banned travellers from South Africa last month.

The UK has recorded over 2.96 million Coronavirus cases and 7,833 deaths. Malawi has recorded 7,925 cases including 208 deaths. Of these cases, 1,622 are imported infections and 6,303 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,802 cases have now recovered.