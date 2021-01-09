Warriors, Hammers to play in Mzuzu derby

Mzuzu Warriors will today play Ekwendeni United in a Super League game at Mzuzu Stadium.

The two sides will face each other at the stadium they both use as home ground but Warriors are the hosts today.

Warriors have got 5 points and are on position 13, while Hammers on are position 7 with 10 points both from 6 games so far played.

In their last game, Warriors drew against Blue Eagles while Hammers got four points from Red Lions and Mighty Tigers last weekend.

In an interview, coach for Mzuzu Warriors Gilbert Chirwa said his side will play to win and he has told his boys to work hard.

“It’s not different to other games we previously played, only that we are meeting our city rivals, I told my boys to fight and work hard to the entire game,” said Chirwa.

In a separate, interview, Coach for Hammers Etson Kadenge said his side being newcomers will respect Warriors.

“But we will play to give good results to our supporters. Yes, we have some injuries but that’s not an excuse because we signed enough player,” said Kadenge.

The game will be played behind closed doors as the government has restricted gatherings to 100 participants.