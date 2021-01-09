AFORD Victory Queens donate to girl who requires heart surgery

Alliance for Democracy women’s group, AFORD Victory Queens has donated to a 12-year-old girl who is scheduled to travel to India soon for an open heart surgery.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was the party’s director of public relations Chris Thaulo who said the group on Friday, 8th January, 2021 donated K150,000 to Lindiwe Khondowe’s guardian.

Thaulo said Lindiwe who is admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre needs public attention and financial help for her to successfully undergo an open heart surgery in India whose trip is slated for this month.

The publicist added that the donation will work towards processing a passport which is an urgent requirement for her trip to India.

He further said through its leader, Madame Tadala Chihana, AFORD Victory Queens has the passion of helping the needy, hence her front line agenda in her effort in charity works among others.

“AFORD queens like any other team of people who see the importance of helping the poor, has put its base on charity considering that as a party organ, it is imperative for parties now to think about the vulnerable who in one way or the other are the ones who put politicians in power.

“A lot is put in place for people’s welfare as regard poverty alleviation programs. For instance, as a party AFORD we really see fertilizer subsidy as one way of dealing with poverty and hunger in this nation and we therefore encourage government to go on with the program,” said Thaulo.