Man gets 13 years IHL for raping 8-year-old girl

Kasungu first grade magistrate court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 13 years in prison for raping a child aged 8 at Binyukani village in the district.

The court through police prosecutor Sub inspector James Muyila, heard that on December 22, 2020, Bernard Banda coaxed the girl into his house where he defiled her.

He further told the court that the matter came to light when the two friends of the victim saw the convict entering the house with the girl. The girls followed the convict and found him sexually abusing the victim.

Banda, however ,pleaded not guilty, and the state paraded three witnesses who testified against him. In passing his judgement, first grade magistrate Damiano Banda found Banda guilty of the charge.

The convict was then sentenced to 13 years imprisonment with hard labor with effect from December 23, 2020, the day of his arrest.

Banda hails from Binyukani village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu district.