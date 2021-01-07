Coronavirus: Malawi registers 274 cases, four new death

Malawi has registered four new deaths and a record high of 274 new Coronavirus cases with the number of admitted patients now reaching 73.

Out of the new Coronavirus cases, 236 are locally transmitted infections and these include 88 from Lilongwe and 87 cases from Blantyre.

The four new deaths are a 52-year-old male from Mchinji, a man aged 29 from Nkhotakota, a 41-year-old man from Lilongwe and a 58-year-old man from Mzimba.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka said there has been an increase in deaths due to an increase in admissions.

Phuka urged people to contact the toll free number 548747 or 929 when they are experiencing symptoms of the Coronavirus so that they should be tested through the District Health Office.

Since the pandemic started, Malawi has recorded a total of 7, 611 including 203 deaths. Of these cases, 1,616 are imported infections and 5,995 are locally transmitted.

A total 5,791 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 1, 407. Of the active cases, 73 cases are currently admitted.