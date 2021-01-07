Two nabbed over ivory in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested two people for being found with ivory weighing 35 kilograms.

The two were arrested by Wildlife Assistants following a tip that they were offering ivory for sale.

According to deputy police public relations officer for Kasungu Police Yohane Tasowana, the suspects are Sosten Nkhoma aged 30, and Josam Moyo, 40. They were arrested at Chamama Trading Centre in Kasungu District.

“Nkhoma and Moyo were searching for a market for two pieces of the trophy weighing 35 kilograms,” said Tasowana.

The police have since charged the duo with two counts; illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to Section 86 of National Parks and Wildlife Act and dealing in government trophy contrary to Section 91 of the same act.

The pair will appear before court soon to answer the charges.

Nkhoma comes from Vilepa village, Traditional Authority Kapelula while Josam Moyo comes from Chilowamatambe village, Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe, both in Kasungu district.