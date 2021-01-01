One person dies after MPC bus overturns

A Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) bus overturned in Ntcheu on New Year’s eve, killing a 27-year-old passenger.

Eleven other persons sustained injuries during the accident.

Ntcheu Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu has confirmed, saying the bus was travelling from Blantyre to Karonga.

According to Chigalu, the driver of the bus lost control of the bus and it overturned.

“Following the impact, one of the passengers sustained head injuries. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital,” said Chigalu.

He has identified the deceased as 27-year-old Madalitso Kamanga Mwale of Mutchaya Village, TA Malengamzoma in Nkhata-Bay.

Eleven other passengers sustained injuries during the accident and were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for medical assistance.

One of the passengers, Cecilia Kondowe, who was on her way to Karonga told the local media that the accident occurred as the bus was approaching a place called Nsipe.

“It overturned at around 10 o’clock in the evening. I had my seatbelt on. It might have helped me. I thank God for this,” said Kondowe.