Malawi records highest number of new cases in new Coronavirus wave

Malawi on Thursday recorded 112 new cases and the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus described the high number as a shocking way to end the year 2020.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka said with the rise in cases, there is need for people in the country to include the fight against Coronavirus in their new year resolution.

“As we are making the new year resolutions let us include on how best we can collaborate and reduce the spread of the disease in our country. We need solutions to save more lives and mitigate the COVID-19 impact on our lives, on the economy and on the health system. The destiny of our lives and the future of our children is in our hands,” said Phuka.

On Thursday, Malawi also recorded five new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections: 44 from Blantyre District, 35 from Lilongwe District, four from Ntcheu District, two from Kasungu District and one each from Dedza and Chiradzulu Districts.

Twenty-two of the new cases are imported infections identified at Mwanza (21) and Mchinji (1) borders: five from Lilongwe, four Mzimba South, two each from Mzimba North, Dedza and Ntcheu, and one each Mchinji, Balaka, Kasungu, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, and Nsanje Districts while three other imported cases are recent arrivals at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,583 cases including 189 deaths. Of these cases, 1,392 are imported infections and 5,191 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,705 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 505. Of the active cases, 16 cases are currently admitted: five at Kamuzu Central Hospital, ten at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital.