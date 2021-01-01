Speeding car kills three teenagers on New Year’s Eve

Three teenagers died in Mangochi on New Year’s Eve after being hit by a cruising motor vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

Four other people sustained various degrees of injury following the accident.

Mangochi Police Station deputy spokesperson Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the three teenagers killed in the accident hailed from Ntiyala Village traditional authority Mponda Mangochi.

She said the incident occured on New year’s Eve at Zithere Pano Club and involved a Toyota Sienta registration number CA937 driven by Nathan Nyirenda aged 30 who was driving from the direction of Monkey-Bay heading Mangochi.

“Upon arrival at Zithere pano, due to speeding, he lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the extreme offside of the road hitting 10 pedestrians in the process,” she said

Following the impact, three of the victims sustained severe head injuries and fractured legs and died at Koche Health Centre while receiving treatment.

Four others are admitted at Mangochi district hospital where they are receiving treatment for various degrees of injury whike three escaped with minor injuries.

The motor vehicle was burnt by angry mob.

Meanwhile, the driver is in Police custody waiting court proceedings.

