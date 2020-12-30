Man jailed 7 years for attempting to sell son

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to sell his 14-year-old biological son for K4 million.

The man has been identified as Kamfosi Nkhanyira.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emmanuel Namarwa told the court that Nkhanyira on December 22 this year Nchalo police received a tip that Nkhanyira was offering the boy for sale at Miseu Folo Trading Centre.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel rushed to the scene and one officer posed as potential buyer.

They agreed to meet at a Goma Primary school where Nkhanyira came with his son and demanded K4 Million.

This led to his arrest and in court Nkhanyira pleaded guilty to the charge of selling a child which contravenes section 82(a) as read with section 83 of Child Protection, Care and Justice Act.

In submission, Namarwa asked court to give the convict stiff custodial sentence considering that Nkhanyira as a father needed to be a protector to the son, not a monster.

In mitigation, Nkhanyira asked court for leniency, saying that he looks after his family which depends on him and that he is a first offender.

Passing sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Joram Zebron concurred with the state and sentenced Nkhanyira to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Nkhanyira hails from Jauma Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District.