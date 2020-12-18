MPs in awareness campaign against rape

The Parliamentary Women Caucus on Thursday stormed Msundwe in Lilongwe as part of the parliamentarians’ awareness campaign against sexual abuse cases.

Msundwe is in Mapuyu South Constituency in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

Speaking with Malawi24, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara said the lawmakers who are also mothers are worried over the rise in rape and defilement cases.

Hara who is also ambassador on gender based violence warned chiefs who tolerate perpetrators of sexual violence to stop, saying they will be arrested together with the culprits.

She also warned chiefs against allowing child marriages in their areas. Hara then urged people to continue reporting cases of rape and defilement.

“It’s not only women and girls who are being abused, men are also facing abuse, we have boys who were sodomized, but cases of rape and defilement are on rise.

“We are grateful that different players including the president are talking about the same and I am sure that if we join hands this issue of gender based violence and rape will come to an end,” she said.

Deputy Chairperson of the Caucus Susan Ndalama said they chose Msundwe area because it is an area where women and girls were raped.

She asked the chiefs to welcome and treat survivors of rape with love so that others who are facing the same should be fearless when it comes to reporting to them.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kalolo commended the female Members of Parliament for the meeting and vowed to sensitise his members on gender based violence.

Member of Parliament for the Constituency Esther Kathumba said efforts are being made to end early marriages.