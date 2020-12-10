Father jailed 4 years for burning son’s hand

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Rumphi has sentenced 30-year-old Griffin Kaunda to four years in prison with hard labour for his burning son’s hands.

The court through State Prosecutor Inspector Kelvin Ng’ambi heard that, on June, 23, 2020 around 22:00 hours, Kaunda burnt the left hand of his son on allegation that he stole relish.

Kaunda was just arriving home from his usual business and he was hungry waiting for food. Seeing his wife preparing food, Kaunda sneaked to check relish in the pot and he found it empty. He got furious and suspected his son to have helped himself to the relish.

He grabbed his son as he was entering the house and dragged his left hand into a fire. Hearing a loud cry of the child, neighbours came and managed to rescue him.

Later, the case was reported to Rumphi Police leading to Kaunda’s arrest. He was charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Appearing in court, Kaunda pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him which forced state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Inspector Ng’ambi prayed for stiff penalty to deter the would be offenders adding that Kaunda’s conduct to his own son was extremely dangerous and uncalled for.

Kaunda asked for leniency saying, he is breadwinner and first offender.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri quashed the mitigation and concurred with the state’s submissions. He then slapped the culprit with four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Griffin Kaunda comes from Ulalo village under the area of Inkosi Jalavikuba in Mzimba District.