Malawi’s Mwawi Kumwenda named among world’s top four netballers

Malawi’s Netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has been named as one of the world’s top four netballers.

Netball Scoop, a Netball news site based in Australia asked five of its writers and five other judges to name their top five netballers based on the players’ form in 2020.

Malawi’s Kumwenda got 13 votes as she received praise for leading her Australian side Melbourne Vixens to the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) league championship and winning the Grand Final MVP.

The news site reported that Kumwenda lifted her game to such a high level that come finals time, she was an indispensable and integral part of the premiership-winning team with a shot of 47/50.

“Kumwenda has turned in many fine performances over the course of her netball career. But it’s doubtful any of them were better than the show she put on in the SSN decider. Her flexibility, poise and confidence saw her get the better of Australian goal keeper Courtney Bruce and deservedly take out the player of the match award,” the news site said.

One of the judges Lisa Alexander said: “Mwai Kumwenda combined her technical prowess with complete understanding of her team and the game plan, culminating in a superb match in the Suncorp Super Netball grand final.”

The top three players according to the poll are Ameliaranne Ekenasio of New Zealand who got 31 votes, Australia’s Liz Watson who got 30 votes and Jhaniele Fowler who came third with 29 votes.