NOCMA Saga: Chakwera’s aide wants to ‘eliminate’ whistleblower

President Lazarus Chakwera’s advisor Chris Chaima Banda has been accused of attempting to eliminate National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Helen Buluma.

Banda who is Chakwera’s advisor on strategy has reportedly hired people to eliminate Buluma for refusing to award fuel supply contracts to companies that have alleged connections to State House.

According to WhatsApp conversation between Buluma and Minister of Energy Newton Kambala and a leaked memo to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the minister linked Buluma to Chaima Banda so that Buluma should award a fuel supply contract to a list of companies that include Finergy.

However, Buluma refused to entertain the demands and Banda is now reportedly trying to eliminate her.

In another leaked WhatsApp conversation with Banda, Buluma confronts Banda about his attempts to kills and says she is being victimized for working professionally.

“Nkhani yake ya Finergy and the other suppliers yomwe ija mukufuna mundiphereyo? (You want to kill me over the Finergy issue?)

“And because I decided not to go along with you but be professional and follow process you have gone all out creating fake news to destroy me and pave a way for your person who will oversee the fuel tendering process to your favour,” says Buluma in the conversation.

She also wondered if Banda, Kambala and AFORD President Enoch Chihana are working on behalf of Chakwera in their attempts to interfere in the tender process.

Buluma has since reported the trio’s conduct to the Anti-Corruption Bureau

“I have shared the information on your directive which you said was from the president with a couple of institutions for the sake of protecting my life,” Buluma told Banda.

It is alleged the three people were interfering in the tender process on behalf of President Chakwera.

Chakwera is yet to comment on the allegations that he wanted certain companies awarded the tender as alleged.

However, ACB has confirmed receiving Buluma’s dossier.