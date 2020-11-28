Nine people arrested over chamba in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested people for being found with Indian Hemp (Chamba).

Amongst the suspects, 7 people have been arrested for being found in possession of Chamba while two people have been arrested for being found cultivating Chamba.

Twenty-five other suspects have been arrested on various offences of theft, breaking, conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Central East Region Inspector Harry Namwaza confirmed on the development saying the suspects were arrested during a sweeping exercise.

He said the Central East Region Police has embarked on rigorous strategic security exercises aimed at curbing criminal activities.

Namwaza further said that Kasungu Police detectives have been gathering intelligence on some criminal activities happening within the town and the possible perpetrators.

“The sweeping exercise is one way of flashing out habitual criminals within Kasungu and bring to halt these criminal activities in order to have a crime free zone in the district especially this time as we are approaching the festive season”, he said.