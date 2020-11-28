Gideons International donates bibles to Kawale Police

Gideons International has donated over 300 Bibles to Kawale Police Station to help officers live a prayerful life.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, Gideons International representative Michael Gondwe said time has come for police officers to build their spiritual lives through the word of God.

“We came here to donate these portable Bibles after we were requested by the spirituals Branch of this station. We have been reaching out to Schools but this time around we have decided to reach to the corps,” Gondwe said.

Receiving the donation, Kawale Police station officer in charge Almacio P. G. Daka who is also assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), thanked the Gideons International for the assistance.

He said this will help officers discharge their duties with fear of God.

“It is only God fearing officers who can stand against the temptations of corruption. Let the word of God grow in us and we should put God first above everything,” said Daka.