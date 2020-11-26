Three arrested over fake money in Mulanje

Police in Mulanje have arrested three men for allegedly being found in possession of fake Malawian currency amounting to K102,000.

The three are Gift Sabola aged 19 of Mphusu Village, Mailosi Sande, 32, of Nkhakamila village and Peter Kumbatila, 51, of Nsona Village all under Senior Chief Mabuka in the district.

According to Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who is Mulanje Police Station spokesperson, on Tuesday November 24 officers from Mathambi Police Unit were on patrol at Mpala Trading Center.

In course of duty, they got information that Sabola was having fake currency and he was using the same to purchase goods including beer at one of the bottle stores.

Working on the information, officers arrested him and seized K12, 000 from him all in K2,000 notes. When asked, he mentioned the other two suspects who were also arrested and found with K90,000 fake notes bearing same serial number; AU4343277.

The money will be sent to the Reserve Bank of Malawi for verification as investigations continue.