Phalombe residents urged to go for diabetes tests

People of Phalombe district have been urged to go for testing of non-communicable diseases such as blood pressure and diabetes which are killing a lot of people in this country.

The call was made on Thursday during the district’s 2020 Commemoration of the World Diabetes Day under the theme “diabetes and the nurse”.

In an interview, the district’s non communicable diseases coordinator Memory Padambo Njoloma said the event this year was held to remind people the dangerous of diabetes which is killing most people.

“There’s lack of the knowledge about diabetes among people in this district, we will be moving around with awareness campaign that they should be coming to our health facilities for testing.

“Once you are diagnosed you can be able to manage your status, you’ll be helped by the health personnel and be fine,” she said.

“On her part, Grants Manager for Partners in Health Assana Magombo said the event was so important to be held considering that people are losing their lives to diabetes because of lack of knowledge about it.

“At first these events were only being held at national level only without taking the message to people in the typical areas like here which made some think that diabetes is not real.

“We thought it wise that we should support these kind of events in selected districts to convey the message of effects of these kind of non-communicable diseases as our project say,” said Magombo.

The guest of honour at the event, Vice Chairperson for Phalombe district council Benard Komwa commended the health office and Partners in Health for organizing such event and has since urged people in the district to go to the health facilities so as to know their diabetes status.