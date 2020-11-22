12 persons with albinism have died of skin cancer this year – APAM

The Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) says 12 persons with albinism have died of skin cancer this year alone.

APAM president Ian Simbota said this at Mkolimbo school ground in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu during APAM mass awareness campaign on Saturday.

Simbota said eight other persons with albinism are battling with the disease in the country.

He urged government and other stakeholders not to lose focus in the fight against the disease.

Speaking on the killings and attacks against persons with albinism, Malawi’s First Lady Monica Chakwera noted that relatives of victims are involved in the attacks.

“The killings are unacceptable. But what is more disturbing is the fact that even relatives of some of the victims are masterminders,” she said.

Minister of Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati expressed concern over the slow progress of court cases involving attacks on persons with albinism.

She said: “Currently, there are 169 cases in our courts. We pray for speedy conclusion.”

In Ntcheu a few weeks ago, thugs tampered with the grave of Edna Zachariah, a person with albinism.