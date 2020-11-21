Driver arrested for possessing 54 bags of AIP fertilizer

Police in Dedza have arrested a 26-year-old man for being found in possession of 54 bags of Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) fertilizer.

Dedza police Assistant Public relations officer Beatrice Jefita identified the suspect as Charles Sintanziyo.

The suspect was nabbed by Kabwazi police officers who were tipped by informants that the suspect together with an accomplice who is currently at large, were transporting the fertilizer in a 3 Tonner Toyota Dyna lorry registration number CZ 6721, from Dambi village to Kabwazi trading centre.

Kabwazi police officers immediately erected an adhoc roadblock and the vehicle was intercepted.

After searching the vehicle, police discovered that Sintaziyo who was alone in the vehicle, had 27 bags of Npk and Urea fertilizer respectively, without supporting documents.

According to preliminary investigations, the bags of fertilizer are believed to have been offloaded from trucks that delivered a consigment at Kabwazi Depot.

The documents at Kabwazi depot indicate that on Friday, November 20, 2020, two trucks brought 1200 bags of fertilizer.

Sintanziyo is expected to answer a case of being found in possession of items suspected to have been unlawfully obtained contrary to section 329 of the Penal code.

The suspect comes from Kabwazi village in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza.