Nyasa Big Bullets duo suffer knee injuries

Nyasa Big Bullets’ duo of Chimango Kayira and Righteous Banda are set for extended spells out after sustaining injuries during the team’s pre-season training in Mangochi.

Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by the players have confirmed significant knee ligament damage that will require time for them to recover.

Kayira, who is the team’s Vice Captain, suffered a meniscal tear and a grade one injury to his lateral collateral ligament while Banda suffered an Anterior Cruicate Ligament with partial tears to his lateral collateral, meniscus and medial ligaments to his leg.

The team’s Team Doctor Felix Mwalure confirmed the development to Bullets’ media desk, saying the players went for scanning on Monday at Poly Clinic in Lilongwe.

“Chimango Kayira is set to miss this season’ opening games due to a knee injury that has also forced him to withdraw from the Malawi national football team. He had a scan to his right leg at Poly Clinic in Lilongwe on Monday and the results showed a damage to his lateral collateral ligament and a meniscal tear. The scan further revealed an old chronic arthritis and is set to undergo further tests at Bet Cure International next week,” said Mwalure.

According to the Doctor, the midfielder is set to be out of action for three months.

“He is likely to be out of action for three months and then we will assess him based on his progress,” he explained.

On Banda, he said: “Banda sustained a knee injury which he has been struggling with for almost a year now. The scanning revealed a complete tear to his Anterior Cruciate Ligament with partial tears to his lateral collateral, Meniscus and medial ligaments and he is set to be assessed at Bet Cure International for a surgery which will be done soon. After the surgery, he is expected to be out of action for six months,” he concluded.