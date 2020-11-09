Son kills mother after she denied him money for Chamba

A 25-year-old man in Dowa district is in custody for killing his mother aged 54 after she refused to give him money which he demanded in order to buy chamba.

Mponela Police deputy publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala has identified the suspect as Lazalo Chikunumbu and the woman

He said the incident occurred on November 2 2020 at Chikumba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa district.

Msadala said: “On November 2, 2020, Lazalo begged money from his mother (Naliwodi Chikunumbu) which he wanted to buy Chamba and the mother refused saying she had no money.

“And from nowhere the suspect started assaulting his mother with hands and she became unconscious. She was taken to Mponela Rural Hospital where she was referred to Dowa District Hospital where she died on November 7, 2020 whilst receiving treatment,” said Msadala.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.

Lazaro chikunumbu hails from Chikhumba Village in traditional authority Mponela in Dowa whereas Naliwodi Chikunumbu came from Chikumba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in the same district.