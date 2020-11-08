Malawi scorch Lesotho

Tabitha Chawinga scored six goals to inspire the Malawi National Football Women’s team to a comfortable 9-0 victory over Lesotho in their 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship opening match on Saturday afternoon.

Kapanda opened the routing in the 1st minute before Chawinga’s first goal four minutes later.

Moments later, Temwa Chawinga opened her goal account in the 11th minute to make it 3-0

Tabitha netted three more goals to take her tally to four before the interval.

After restart Scorchers continued from where they stopped in the first half and they increased their lead as Asimenye Simwaka made it 7-0.

Malawi kept on pushing for more goals, with Tabitha scoring two more to put the game beyond Lesotho’s reach.

Coach McNelbert Kazuwa was very happy with the win.

“I am very happy that we have won this game because it has ended just as we planned and this gives us an impression that we can fight to the end.

“We couldn’t underrate Lesotho who are an equally good side. So we approached the game with full force hence the huge victory,” he said.

Scorchers are leading Group B with 3 points with a superior goal difference over Zambia who they face on Monday in group decider.

Lineup

Samir Amidu, Ruth Nyirongo, Chimwemwe Madise ( Tionge Phiri 62′), Emily Jossam, Patricia Nyirenda, Madyina Nguluwe (Salome Vinkhumbo 69′), Zainab Kapanda, Sabina Thom, Asimenye Simwaka (Limbikani Chikupira 62′), Temwa Chawinga (Wezzie Mvula 62′), Tabitha Chawinga.

Source: FAM