Woman kills husband’s girlfriend over jealousy

A 30-year-old woman identified as Eliza John is in police custody at Thyolo police station for allegedly stabbing to death her husband’s girlfriend Rhoda James Zuze aged 30.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, November 6 2020 at Kwanjana village in Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo District.

Deputy publicist for Thyolo police sergeant Rebecca Kashoti said Police records indicate that on Friday evening, November 6 2020, Laudon Segula Munyengete aged 31, of Ngolongoliwa Village, Traditional Authority Ntholola in Thyolo, left his home and went to see his girlfriend Rhoda James Zuze where the two decided to go to a maize garden to check if people had completely finished working at the garden.

“It is alleged that whilst at the garden, the suspect Eliza John followed the two armed with a knife. The suspect and Zuze started quarreling and a fight broke between the two.

“In the course of fighting, the suspect produced a knife, stabbed Zuze on the upper right thigh and ran away leaving her fellow woman bleeding heavily,” said Kashoti.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thyolo District Hospital and postmortem conducted established that death was caused due to loss of blood.

However, the suspect Eliza John who comes from Chibwana Village in Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo District will be charged with murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Rhoda James Zuze (deceased) hailed from kwanjana village, Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in the same district of Thyolo.