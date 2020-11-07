‘British druglord’ arrested in Malawi

A 31-year-old man described by police as a British druglord has been arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe after being found with about 6Kgs of dangerous drugs.

The man identified as Mohammed Hamid Abubakar was found with a drug called Apomorphine.

KIA police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said Abubakar was about to board an Ethiopian flight enroute to Belgium when he was caught with the drugs concealed in special black plastic papers.

According to Chiponde, Abubakar arrived in Malawi on October 24, 2020 through KIA from Heathrow International Airport and was being hosted by a Nigerian man in Lilongwe City.

Police suspect that the British national sourced the drugs from the Nigerian national

Abubakar who holds British passport number 563589077 and stay in Newcastle in the United Kingdom is expected to appear in court soon.