Zomba council says no money stolen during robbery attempt

Zomba District Council and Zomba Police say robbers who broke into the council’s offices on Tuesday attempted to steal over K5 Million meant for cash transfer beneficiaries but no money was stolen.

The robbers broke into one of the windows to Social Cash Transfer office where officers kept the money. On Wednesday morning, some officials from the office reported that money amounting to K15 Million had been stolen.

However, Zomba District Commissioner Dr. Smart Gwedemula said that after proper investigation and reconciliation it has been discovered that no money was stolen.

Gwedemula added that the officer who kept the money in the office has broken Public Financial Management Act provision but denied to comment on what action his will office take.

Gwedemula said: “Obviously keeping cash in office is against Public Financial Management Act.”

According to the district commissioner, he was not informed that the officer in question kept the money in his office meant to cater for social cash transfer programme.

Gwedemula further said investigation is still going on to establish the motive to breaking into the office through the window.

Zomba Police Station Spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano also confirmed that there was attempted robbery at cash transfer office but said no money has been stolen.

“Our investigation has shown that no money has been stolen though there was a broken window into the office,” said Sipiliano.

She further assured that all the alleged stolen cash totaling to K5.2 Million is available.

Still, there are suspicions among residents that the money was stolen at the council or some people wanted to steal the money.

“I suspect that some people within the cash transfer office wanted to steal the said money or had already stolen but have decided to cover up due to tough measures the DC has put in place,” said one person.