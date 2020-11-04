Teachers, learners urged to continue wearing masks

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) in conjunction with district education office in Thyolo, has urged teachers and learners to continue wearing face masks in order to prevent Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, District Civic Education Officer for Thyolo Moses Kaunda said the organisation has been holding interface meetings with teachers aimed at ensuring adherence to covid-19 precaution measures by all teachers and learners in schools.

Kaunda also said that though numbers of covid-19 active cases are declining, people should still keep on following measures in one way or the other in order to completely contain the pandemic.

“No need to relax, covid-19 is still on. That is why we have embarked on this exercise of meeting with TDCs and primary schools just to remind teachers and learners to be following Covid-19 measures such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and regular hands washing with soap.

“We are not only reminding teachers and learners but also community members as we are also using mobile van and public address system to disseminate covid-19 messages,” said Kaunda.

He added that he is pleased to see that most of the schools visited so far, teachers and learners are following covid-19 measures.

“So far, we have visited 11 zones out of 16 education zones that Thyolo district has. And depending on primary schools that we have visited, I can say boldly that adherence to covid-19 measures among teachers and learners is prevailing to the extent that other schools have extra face masks. For instance, Khonjeni primary school has standby masks so as to be offered to learners who are incapable of buying a mask.

“As government through ministry of education re-opened schools amid covid-19, we had some sort of fear in as far as safety to the teachers and learners is concerned, but now we have hope that no one will be affected either a teacher or a learner for both are following measures,” he added.

Kaunda then reminded the general public that covid-19 has not yet come to an end, therefore, each and everyone is urged to continue following measures set by the government through ministry of health.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,934 cases, 184 deaths and 5,333 recoveries.