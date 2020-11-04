Chakwera skips Magufuli inaguration, sends Mia to represent him

President Lazarus Chakwera will not attend the inaguration ceremony for Tanzania’s John Magufuli and the Malawi leader has delegated Minister of Transport Sidik Mia to represent him.

According to a letter by Secretary for Transport Patrick Zimpita, Mia was expected to meet truck drivers today but the meeting has been cancelled because of the Minister’s assignment in Tanzania.

“Hon. Minister of Transport and Public Works who was supposed to chair the meeting has been delegated to attend inauguration of the president elect of the United Republic of Tanzania on 5th November, 2020 on behalf of the President,” reads part of the letter to truck drivers dated 3rd November.

According to reports, Mia has been accompanied by Minister of Information Gospel Kazako.

The inaguration comes weeks after President Chakwera visited Tanzania where he held talks with Magufuli.

Last week, Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84% of the vote while his main opponent, Tundu Lissu, earned 13% of the vote.

Announcing the votes Friday in Dar es Salaam, the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission, Semistocles Kaijage, said 15 million of 29 million registered voters went to the polls.

Lissu, of the Party for Democracy and Progress, or Chadema, last week told Voanews that the election was full of fraud, and he called on the international community not to accept the results.