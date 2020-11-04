ACB and Ministry of Civic Education sign MoU

Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have agreed to work together in raising awareness about the evils of corruption.

The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday at ACB offices.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo assured the ACB that his Ministry, through the Department of Civic Education, will carry out its responsibilities as stipulated in the MoU with great commitment and zeal.

Mtambo added that the MoU will support the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) through provision of coordinated and collaborated civic education on the evils of corruption and the need to eradicate it in all its forms in all sectors of the Malawi society.

“The MoU’s objectives are to structure the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust and the public in the prevention and detection of corruption, mobilize the citizenry to report corrupt practices in their communities, promote information sharing on corruption prevention and detection,” he said.

He went on to say that they will collaborate in raising awareness on corruption through programs and messages for the implementation of National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

He said that the MoU will help in encouraging the public to engage in positive activism against corrupt practices in order to create an ethical culture and morality in the country.

According to Mtambo, it is also expected that activities, under the MoU will ensure public adherence to democratic principles of accountability and transparency as well as effective service delivery in all sectors.

The Department of Civic Education is responsible for the promotion, facilitation and coordination of transformative civic education and engagement; and enhancement of democratic and participatory governance in the country.

The Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity is newly created, in July this year (2020), following restructuring of Government Ministries and Departments by the Tonse Administration. Its mandate is to create a conducive environment for civic empowerment of citizens and promote sustainable peace and unity for national a knowledgeable, patriotic, empowered, transformed, united, peaceful and a just Malawian society.